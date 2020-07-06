MOH prepares tenth five-year health development plan

Muscat: Despite the current circumstances of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) continues preparing the tenth five-year health development plan (2021 – 2025).

Dr Ahmed al Qasmi, MOH Director General of Planning & Studies pointed out that the concrete steps of preparing the plan began in the middle of last year through forming a central committee to prepare and follow up the tenth five-year plan under the chairmanship of Dr Ali bin Taleb al Hinai, MOH Undersecretary for Planning Affairs and the membership of a number of directors general from the Ministry and the health governorates.

The committee has developed and adopted the methodology and philosophy guide of the tenth five-year plan and adopted the training guide of the methodology, he added.

Al Qasmi stressed that the plan is based on a set of pillars, first of these pillars is Oman Vision 2040, which is the first operational plan of health priorities in this Vision. Oman Vision 2040 determined five strategic goals for health priorities, for which both government and private health sector seek to achieve them. The plan is also based on the Health Vision 2040, the global and regional agreements, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN.

Furthermore, the Director General of Planning & Studies stated that the Central Committee has determined 44 expected results as the Ministry strives to achieve them during the upcoming five years. These results were prepared by analyzing the current status of the Ministry, along with reviewing the positives, challenges and lessons learned from the results of the ninth five-year health development plan.

One of the possibilities of Oman Vision 2040 is Health for All from All initiative, in which the MOH team, headed by the Director General of Planning & Studies, has started developing the plan with involvement of all authorities concerned.

On behalf of the technical team of plan preparation, Dr Waleed al Nadabi clarified that the team has started a series of training meetings with the central authorities to complete the necessary steps. All directorates and departments in the Ministry are working to achieve the 44 results at the end of the five years, so each authority should play its respective role to achieve these results through a number of activities that contribute to reaching the strategic goals of Oman Vision 2040. –ONA