MOH organises virtual conference on Patient Safety

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance Center launched on Wednesday organised the virtual conference on Patient Safety to mark the the Third National & Second World Patient Safety Day held under the theme “Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety”.

The event, held under the auspices of Dr Fatma bint Mohammed al Ajmi, MOH’s Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs, in the presence of Dr Sultan Yarub al Busaidi, MOH’s Advisor for Health Affairs, witnessed a wide participation from different stakeholders worldwide.

On this year’s theme (Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety) Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health emphasised in a recorded address that the health cadres are the greatest weapon in encountering any challenge in the field of patient services and their safety, and they are a wealth that cannot be replaced; they are the biggest aid to the patient, and ensuring their safety guarantees providing safe and high quality health care services to patients.

Meanwhile, the chief guest affirmed that the Ministry is committed to supporting its health workers and gives priority to their well-being and safety, since they are the first line of defence during crises and health emergencies – as it was perceived amid this paramedic. She added that the Ministry relies on the application of the latest occupational safety strategies to practice the medical profession to safeguard its human cadres, and is committed to applying the World Health Organisation protocols for the treatment and safety of patients.

The event further announced the hospitals that passed the WHO Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative final assessment, namely Ibri and Al Buraimi hospitals.

It is worth to mention that Oman has adopted the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI) in 2015 and that (13) hospitals have been assessed and accredited by the WHO. Currently, another (13) public and private hospitals are being prepared to implement the Initiative.

Moreover, best achievement in Quality and Patient Safety Awards were announced during the event. The Winners are the Directorate General of Disease Control and Surveillance, Royal Hospital, the Directorate General of Health Services-Governorate of Muscat, Ibra Hospital, and Ibri hospital.

The two-day virtual meeting covers spectrum of topics related to patient health and health workers safety by means of lectures and workshops.

This year’s World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) highlights core themes related to the safety of health workers including occupational and environmental safety at workplace, mental and psychosocial health, as well as means and importance of following precautionary measures to prevent epidemic at workplace environment, and the significance of qualifying and training professional competitive personnel capable of countering pandemics.

The Third National Patient Safety Day underlines the most significant national achievements that have been accomplished in the field of patient-optimising and health workers safety.

Additionally, the day allows for an exchange and sharing of the best knowledge to be presented to local and international experts with the aim of improving the work of the health system by raising awareness about the importance of health worker safety and its interlinkages with patient safety. –ONA