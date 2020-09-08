MOH organises IMCI workshop

Muscat: The 10th National Workshop on Integrated Child Health Care (IMCI) for the health workers in the primary healthcare centres on Tuesday commenced under the patronage of Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, MOH Advisor for Health Affairs.

The virtual workshop, which is organiswed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), attended by pediatrics, family doctors, nurses, health educators and nutritionists from various health institutions in the Sultanate.

The two-day workshop aims at qualifying the health workers to implement the IMCI for children under 5-year in the health institutions and enhancing the role of the community in providing health services for children under the age of five.

The workshop is presented by speakers from the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in the Sultanate and from the MOH child health departments of various governorates.

Dr Fanna Al Fannah al Araimi, IMCI Expert pointed out that the Sultanate has started implemented the IMCI since 2000. She also highlighted the achievements that have been achieved to reduce the mortality and morbidity rates, as well as promoting the public health of children under five years.

The workshop touches on child health records, routine child health visits, nutrition of children under-five-year and challenges facing children. –ONA