MOH opens blood donation centres in Muscat

Muscat: Two centres for blood donations have been set up Seeb Stadium Hall and the Central Blood Bank starting Monday, May 4, throughout the holy month of Ramadhan, the Ministry of Health said.

The Department of Blood Banks Services (DBS) at the Ministry of Health said the timing for blood donation will be between 8 pm and 11 pm every day during Ramadhan with special arrangements for female donors.

The ministry said the blood donation centres will receive the donors on an appointment basis through WhatsApp messages on the number 94555648 as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.