MOH & Omantel partners to Deal with COVID-19

Muscat: As part of the national efforts in combating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Omantel in partnership with the Ministry of Health(MOH) has initiated to finance the purchase of more than 24,000 laboratory materials for the COVID-19 test that will be used for sample collection.

Providing such tools will enable the Ministry of Health to improve and accelerate getting the test results.

Additional Call Centre 1212

Furthermore, Omantel in partnership with the Infoline Company and in cooperation with the MOH Department of Public Relations & Communication provides for the Ministry an additional 24-hour call Center in order to reply to a large number of calls and queries on COVID-19.

The Center, which began to operate on Friday, March 20, 2020, will relieve the current pressure on the main Contact Center so that more citizens and residents can call and inquire. The two Call Centers will answer all queries related to the virus, reassuring the public and raising their awareness. The two Centers are a focal point between the callers and the concerned authorities of the Ministry to receive their suggestions and complaints at 24441999 and 1212.

The Chatbot feature, which worked through artificial intelligence and managed by Omantel, is provided to respond to the public inquiries in a better and faster way. This feature is integrated with the answering machine feature, where the system is fed with the common and future questions via the artificial intelligence technique.