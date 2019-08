Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) signed an agreement with the Oman Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on Monday to supply purchase of three medical devices for Al Nahdha Hospital, worth RO 35,000.

The agreement was signed by Dr Fatima Mohammed al Ajmi, Director-General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat, and Hilal Ali al Sinani, ‎Deputy CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation. Dr Al Ajmi emphasised the significance of partnership between public and private sectors for the public interests, applauding the company’s initiative. She added that the provision of such medical devices is of great value for the hospital’s in-patients.

Al Sinani stressed the institution’s ongoing commitment to partnerships and cooperation with government institutions to serve the country.

One of the supplied devices includes infrared vein finder. The device facilitates as well increases the chances of drawing blood during blood donation or taking samples for analysis. Once the light is displayed on the surface of patient’s skin, the medical professional would be able to view the vein clearly. — ONA

Related