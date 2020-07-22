MOH, Oman LNG ink pact

Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, MOH Advisor for Health Affairs, acting Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry and Dr Amor bin Nassir al Matani, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation signed on behalf of the Company.

MOH Advisor for Health Affairs stressed the importance of the partnership between government and other sectors in the Sultanate for the public interest. He praised the good company’s initiatives that contribute in enhancing the provided service.

“Today’s agreement represents our ultimate goal of contributing to the country’s development and to provide the medical sector with essential equipment through our exemplary partnership with Ministry of Health. Supporting the health sector has always been on our top priority, so that will eventually make the medical centers and hospitals ready to accommodate the country’s growth and aspirations,” said Dr Amor al Matani, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

On the other hand, Khalid bin Said al Saadi, Director General of Health Services in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate pointed out that this agreement, which cost more than RO100,000 provides a number of electronic beds for the pediatric and delivery wards, IV pumps, infant incubators and Infant phototherapy lamps that enhance the medical services of the Hospital. –ONA