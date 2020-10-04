Main 

MOH, Oman Airports and Supply International Company ink pact

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH), Oman Airports and Supply International Company have signed recently an agreement to provide the PCR test at the border entry points for the travellers entering the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by the MOH Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs, CEO of Oman Airports and the CEO of Supply International Company.

The signing was held in the presence of CEO of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) along with a number of officials from the MOH, CAA, Royal Oman Police, Oman Airports and Supply International Company.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has signed a contract with Medical Mushrif Company in order to register the travels entering the Sultanate in Tarrasud+, as well as to install the digital bracelets for the travels.

A medical lab has been provided at Muscat International Airport to accelerate the extraction of the PCR results. The lab is connected with Tarrasud + application in order to follow up the travellers through health Mushrif that is responsible for tracking the person movement in the quarantine, as well as medical scout that is responsible for communication with the quarantined person by the artificial intelligence.

Another lab will be provided also at the Salalah International Airport. –ONA

 

