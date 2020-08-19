Local Main 

MOH not to release Covid-19 figures during weekends

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that the daily statement of cases of infection with Covid 19 will be weekends and official holidays.

MOH urged people to commit to wearing faces masks, social distancing at all times.

