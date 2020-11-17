MOH launches “Leadership, Decision Making” book

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) launched on Tuesday a “Leadership and Decision Making” book in two editions in Arabic and English under the auspices of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior. Present at the launching ceremony were a number of ministers and members of the State Council.

The book, which reflects a scientific experience, started before eight years ago. It contains a series of scientific achievements of the Ministry of Health. It focused on the human factor who was and still contributing to upgrade the health services at a time when the health systems facing unusual challenges.

MOH believes that reaching the advanced levels of the health field is made only by following the scientific research methods, which are aligned with the work reality and environment. Therefore, the Ministry carried a field research survey that resulted in the determination of 36 competencies creating the required and optimal leadership quality. The research samples were taken from the field, in which the study that was carried out on MOH leadership competency contributes methodologically in the way of selecting, improving and assessing the future health leaders. This results in developing a succession management plan at various administrative divisions as part of strategies in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The book contains 18 chapters divided into five main fields. It aims at enabling and developing leadership at all healthcare sections.

The book is part of “Netaj” project, which is a leadership and decision making forum adopted by the Ministry of Health under the supervision of Dr Darwish al Maharbi, member of State Council and former MOH Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs with a membership of more than 2,000 MOH officials from various medical, para-medical, nursing, administrative and financial disciplinaries.

Through this book, the Ministry of Health provides a perfect model that contributes to forming a specialized and trained leadership to improve the performance at all levels. –ONA

