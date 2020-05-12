MOH issues statement on Royal, Al Khoula hospitals

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there is no truth to what is being circulated about the situation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Royal Hospital.

In a statement issued on Monday, MOH said, currently, there are 15 Covid 19 patients in the hospital and stressed that it has a complete plan and capabilities to accommodate more cases if needed, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

MOH also denied what is being circulated about the closure of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery of Al Khoula Hospital, and confirmed that there are a limited number of cases of Covid 19 cases in the isolation department of this hospital.

MOH also reported the registration of three cases of health workers in the hospital with Covid 19 are not related to work, but with community contact. They are currently subject to domestic isolation, with confirmation that all cases, including health workers, are stable.

The MOH statement follows rumors that there are not enough staff in the Royal Hospital to meet the increasing number of cases and about the closure of the Department of Neurology in Khoula Hospital due to the presence of two Covid-19 inpatients in the department, and the cases among six medical and auxiliary staff.