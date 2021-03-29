MOH issues guidelines on how to book hotels on Sahala platform

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued guidelines for travellers coming to Oman on how to book hotel accommodation via the Sahala platform.

MOH released visual tips as all arrivals into the Sultanate have mandatorily to book accommodation in hotels and institutional isolation via the (Sahala) platform on http://httpsi/covid19.emushrifom/

Airlines are responsible for ensuring that the passenger is holding a confirmed booking via the (Sahala) platform.

The Sahala platform gives the option to travelers to book hotels of their choice, requirements, and make payments.

The Minister of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has issued a decision stipulating regulation for hotel establishments and travel and tourism operators who violate the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

A fine will be imposed on hotel establishments and travel agencies that violate the decisions issued by the committee, which will be doubled in case of repetition with the facility to be closed for a month. The ministry will collect the fines and transfer them to the account dedicated to the pandemic.

Passengers from age of 18 and less if traveling alone, and arrivals at the age of 60 and above, aircrew, subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and sick passengers whose health conditions require special attention as per the attached health form are exempted from the decision.

The exception includes two companions with female or under 18 years old patients and only one companion with male patients above 18.

Holders of permits for private institutional isolation centers that are pre-approved by the Relief & Shelter Sector.

For sea crews moored in the territorial waters of the Sultanate, airlines are obliged to ensure that there is a hotel reservation covering the duration of their stay in Oman based on the letter of the shipping agent.