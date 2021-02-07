MOH inaugurates Oxford-AstraZeneca campaign

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday launched a campaign targeting a new segment of society as part of its Covid-19 national immunization drive using Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The campaign targets people aged 65+ in all governorates of the Sultanate, irrespective of whether they are ‘healthy’ or not. The vaccine is given at designated immunization centres.

The two-dose vaccine is given in intervals of four weeks.

It should be noted that people who already received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech will not be given the current vaccine. The Ministry of Health will announce the date of applying for the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech later. –ONA