MoH holds Quality Management workshop

MUSCAT: The Directorate General of Medical Supplies (DGMS), Occupational Development & Guidance Section of the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday organised a workshop titled ‘Promoting Quality Management System at the DGMS’ at the City Seasons Hotel.

The workshop, which adopted by the Oman Medical Specialty Board as part of the occupational development programmes for the health workers in the Ministry of Health, aimed to strengthen the leadership capabilities at the DGMS, as well as enhancing skills of the staff to ensure the proper management of medical supplies.

The workshop focused on several issues including define the basic requirements to qualify the quality internal auditors, as well as the most important performance assessment indicators in medical supplies management.

In addition, the workshop touched upon the risks and crisis assessment and management system in the directorate and the preventive measures taken to ensure the flow of supplies and maintain the safety of stock. — ONA

