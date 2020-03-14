CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

MOH denies reports of Covid 19-related death in Oman

Muscat: Royal Hospital has refuted rumors that a Covid 19-related death has been reported in the Sultanate. The hospital confirmed that the concerned patient is receiving treatment at its Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry of Health has called on everyone to take the information from its official source.

Meanwhile, the authorities have underlined the importance of obtaining information from official sources to avoid the spread of rumors and misleading information.

