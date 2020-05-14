MOH clarifies on treatment to expatriate workers

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a clarification on what is being circulated on social media platforms, (including a Facebook page in Bengali) regarding the free treatment provided to workers residing in the sultanate.

According to clarification, “In his statement at the seventh Conference, the Minister of Health stated that the government of the Sultanate assured providing free treatment to residents, and this has been misunderstood.”

Therefore, we would like to clarify the following:

For the resident who has a sponsor, the sponsor will bear the costs of treatment.

The resident who has health insurance, insurance will bear the costs of treatment and this issue is now being discussed with the insurance companies.

If a resident cannot pay for treatment for any reason, the Sultanate’s government will ensure that he gets treatment.

“We call on everyone not to share rumours and take the information from reliable official sources,” the MOH said.