Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate has announced the vaccination centers for those in the target group to take the second dose.”

“Starting April 14, 2021, vaccines will be available during the weekdays, between 9 am and 2 pm, in the wilayats of Amerat, Muscat, Muttrah, Seeb, and Bausher.

“The target groups will be also contacted to set their appointments to receive the vaccine.”