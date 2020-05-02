MOH announces new Covid-19 outreach clinics in Muscat

The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of Outreach Clinic in Mabela Industrial Area in Seeb wilayat (Way number 7749 and the Ministry of Heritage & Culture Compound in South Mabela.

This clinic will be open to all residents on all days (except Fridays) from 9 am to 1 pm. Residents who have developed flu symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 can utilize this facility for medical consultation and if needed will be tested for Covid-19. This is the 5th such clinic being made operational in Muscat Governorate and is free for all residents.

The following are the list of these clinics with address.

Mutrah Wilayat Medical Fitness Examination Centers in Darsait (Visa medical examination centers)

Bawshar Wilayat Outreach Clinic in Ghala next to Holiday Inn (Khimji’s Compound)

Seeb Wilayat

Seeb Wilayat 5 Seeb Wilayat Medical Fitness Examination Centers in Seeb (Sharadi)

Visa medical examination centers

Medical Fitness Examination Centers in Rusail.

(Visa medical examination centers) Outreach Clinic, Mabela Industrial Area, Way number 7749 (Ministry of Heritage & Culture Compound.

All days except Fridays 9 AM to 1 PM.