MOH announces closure of health clinics, time changes

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the closure of a number of health centers in the Sultanate after 9 pm throughout the week, and health and treatment services will be provided in the morning and evening only and official holidays from Sunday, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The centers are as follows:

Wadi Al-Sahtan Health Centre will be closed and patients can go to Wadi bani Ghafir Hospital until further notice.

Al-Awabi Health Centre will be closed – patients can go to Al-Rustaq Health Complex or Wadi Bani Kharrouz Hospital until further notice.

Al-Naseem Health Center will be closed in the evening period throughout the week due to the current conditions, and health and treatment services will be provided in the morning period only and official holidays from tomorrow, Thursday. Patients can go to the Barka Health Complex during the closing period of the center until further notice.

Al-Rustaq Health Center will be closed in the evening period on weekdays and treatment will be provided only in the morning period and official holidays from next Sunday. Patients can go to Al-Rustaq Health Complex during the closing period until further notice

Wudam Sahil Clinic will be closed during the evening period throughout the week treatment will be provided only in the morning period and official holidays from tomorrow, Thursday. Patients can go to the Al Musanaa Health Complex during the period until further notice.

Wadi Bani Daouf Health Center will be closed after 9p.m. throughout the week due to the Corona pandemic, and health and treatment services will be provided in the morning and evening only and official holidays from Sunday. Patients can go to the Al-Rustaq complex until further notice.

Al Nahdah Hospital has reduced visiting timing to two hours daily from 4-6 pm.