MOH announces 3 Covid vaccination centres in Muscat

Muscat: The Sultanate will officially start the immunization campaign against Covid- 19 on Sunday, the government said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the vaccination is reserved for the high-risk group, who will be contacted by a team soon.

The vaccination will be provided daily between 7.30 am and 8 pm and on weekends between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm.

The three centers in Muscat are the specialized polyclinics in Seeb, Bausher, and Quriyat.

The first batch of the Pfizer – BioNTech Covid – 19 vaccine landed today’s evening in Oman through Muscat International Airport. The first batch includes (15,600) doses while other (28,000) doses are expected to arrive by upcoming January

The Ministry of Health has adopted a vaccination strategy that covers 60 % of the population, divided into several phases whereby the first phase will cover 20% of the target percentage due to the supply limitation during the current period.

The Ministry of Health has launched the mechanism of vaccination programs for nurses in Muscat at a workshop with vaccines to be launched in the country from Sunday.

Participants identified the vaccine’s target groups and locations for receiving the vaccine, which includes frontline workers who provide basic services, patients with chronic diseases, elderly and immunocompromised.