MOH airlifts severely ill citizen from UAE

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) recently performed an airlift operation for a citizen patient from the United Arab Emirates.

The patient was on a family trip in the UAE when he has been taken ill suddenly. His condition deteriorated and was admitted to the ICU in Al Qasmi Hospital, Al Sharjah, depending merely upon medical ventilators.

“As soon as the department was notified about the patient’s condition, direct coordination was made with a number of official authorities and channels to transfer him to the Sultanate, where they ensure his return to the Sultanate and overcome the difficulties encountered in the process of transferring him,” MON said.

The Treatment Abroad Affairs department cooperated with the MOH’s Department of Emergency and Crises, the Sultanate’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates, Oman Air, Muscat International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and the management of Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah. Coordination has also been made to send a specialized medical staff from Sohar Hospital, consisting of an adult intensivist and an ICU nurse, as well as a ventilator technician to accompany the patient and fully supervise him during his transfer and return to the Sultanate.

The director of treatment abroad Dr. Sultan al Harthi confirmed that joint cooperation among various authorities has yielded success and ensured the safe return of the citizen in his homeland. The patient then was received by an integrated medical team from the Ministry of Health that continued and intensified the necessary treatment for him in one of the Sultanate’s referral hospitals.