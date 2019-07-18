The Sultanate condemns terrorist attack on Turkish Consulate in Erbil

Muscat: The Sultanate strongly condemned the armed terrorist attack on the staff of the Turkish Consulate in Erbil in Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, killing one employee of the Consulate

and one of the Iraqi citizens, and wounding another.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Sultanate expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to families of the victims, peoples and the governments of the brotherly Republic of Iraq and the friendly Republic of Turkey. –ONA