MoFA secretary-general receives WHO outgoing representative

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received Dr Akjemal Magtymova, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Sultanate, on the occasion of the end of her tenure in the Sultanate.

Sayyid Badr expressed his utmost appreciation for the efforts she exerted to enhance cooperation between the Sultanate and the WHO.

On her turn, Dr Magtymova expressed her thanks and appreciation for the level of cooperation, commending the Sultanate’s efforts to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. — ONA

