Oman calls for dialogue to ease Iran-US tensions

Muscat: The Sultanate is following with great interest the recent regrettable developments and escalation of tension between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The Sultanate called on the two parties to give importance to dialogue and to search for diplomatic means to resolve contentious issues in a manner that ends the conflict in the region.

The Sultanate urged the international community to take advantage of what has been expressed by the two parties that they do not wish to escalate, by intensifying efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.