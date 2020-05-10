MoE tells Intl schools to report before ending academic year

Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MoE) said international community schools can continue providing educational services remotely or online as it is called.

At the same time, the MoE stressed the international community schools to adhere to their approved calendar while continuing to provide online educational services.

If an international community school wishes to end the academic year, the school is required to inform the Directorate-General of Private Schools in advance.

It may be noted that the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) decided to end the school year 2019/2020 for all students in public and private schools from May 7, 2020 – the last day of the school academic year.

The MoE said the decision includes all private schools in all categories (pre-school, monolingual, bilingual and international schools) and excludes international community schools.

It may be noted all the Indian Schools in Oman have begun online lessons for their students across the nation, in compliance with the directives of the Ministry of Education of the Sultanate and the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), India, to upkeep the student learning during this suspension period and thereby ensure continued learning, regardless of the circumstances.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Madiha al Shibani, on Thursday, said international schools in Oman can stick to their original academic calendar approved by the respective affiliated institutions. She was speaking during an e-press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

“International schools shall be committed to the school calendar and students’ evaluation mechanisms approved by the affiliated institutions when calculating the results,” said the minister.

Ministry of Education officials said, as far as international schools are concerned, exams have been canceled worldwide. International schools are not supposed to conduct classes at schools. They could conduct classes through online platforms.