MoE inks agreement with Al Jisr Foundation on reforming English language curriculums

Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has signed an agreement with Al Jisr Foundation to reform the English language curriculum using international series.

Al Jisr Foundation is keen to play a role in supporting the Ministry’s efforts to continue the development of teaching the English language. This comes within the framework of the Government’s efforts to develop the educational system.

Her Excellency Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed Al Shaiybaniyah, Minister of Education, confirmed that the ministry’s direction to implement the international series for the English language curricula is a continuation of the ministry’s approach to develop the educational and pedagogical process in the Sultanate, which translates the noble directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

She added this developmental process comes in alignment with the vision of “Oman 2040” which emphasizes on developing the educational system in the Sultanate, applying international accreditation standards, employing the latest teaching and learning technologies and disseminating them as a national culture.

His Excellency Majid bin Said al Bahri, Undersecretary of the Education Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, indicated that the signing of this agreement comes as an affirmation of the existing partnership between the Ministry and private sector institutions – deepening of the concept of social responsibility and an enhancement of the values and principles of interest and communication between the government and the private sectors – to serve the educational process.

“The ministry continuously explores best practices to develop the curriculum in general, and English language curriculum in particular, as it is a global subject. The ministry is working to benefit from leading countries’ experiences which implement international series in their curriculum according to international standards”, stated Dr Andullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Education Ministry for Education.

To achieve this vision, the ministry will sign a contract agreement with a global publishing house that has extensive experience in the field of designing curricula and this will also include training teachers, supervisors and specialists of the English subject on the developed methods of teaching, to provide students with the latest scientific knowledge and the practical skills.

Al Jisr Foundation has agreed to provide the necessary funding to implement the international series for ‘Cycle One’ of the Basic Education (Grades 1-4 in the Omani educational system).

Dina al Khalili, Head of Al Jisr Foundation, said: “The Omani society is at the heart of our work and through this partnership, the Foundation and the ministry will be directly investing in thousands of individuals from students and teachers, ministry employees, and indirectly in the future of the country.

Al Jisr Foundation aspires that the curriculum reform project be a model for partnership and role integration between the government and the civil society, embodying Oman’s Vision 2040 under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

This project will be implemented in stages as this academic year serves as a preparation stage to choose the most suitable option for Oman and customize it accordingly.

The second stage (2021-2022) will see the new curriculum implemented for grades 1 and 2 while simultaneously developing the curriculum for grades 3 and 4, which will be implemented in the following yea, 2022/2023.