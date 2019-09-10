Modi inaugurates historic Indo-Nepal petro pipeline

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum pipeline through video conferencing on Tuesday.

It is the first-ever cross border petroleum pipeline in south Asia.

This will ensure environment-friendly supply of petroleum products to Nepal. The total length of the pipeline is 69 kms.

It was built in just little over a year at the cost of Rs 350 crore, the cost entirely borne by the Indian oil Corporation, an Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Modi called this project “a symbol of our bilateral relations”.

He reiterated that it will help enhance security of the region and “substantially cut down on transit costs”.

Speaking through the video conference, Modi remembered the earthquake that devastated Nepal in 2015. But he expressed happiness on how Nepal has moved on ever since.

Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to help Nepal in developmental works according to its own priorities.

Relations between the two nations were strained in 2015 when the Himalayan country passed a controversial new constitution, sparking deadly protests and triggering a months-long border blockade many in Nepal accused New Delhi of backing.

The blockade caused a severe shortage of fuel and goods as Nepal struggled to recover from devastating earthquakes earlier that year.

The crisis also prompted Nepal to sign its first-ever fuel supply agreement with China to ease the shortage.

The inauguration of the pipeline came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Beijing has been increasing its influence in Nepal, becoming one of the top development partners for the impoverished country and pumping in nearly $60 million in the last fiscal year into hydroelectricity, roads and other infrastructure projects.

Kathmandu in 2017 also signed up to Beijing’s ambitious global infrastructure drive Belt and Road Initiative. — Agencies

