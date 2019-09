UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the lack of unanimity in fighting terrorism, the biggest challenge for humanity, in his address to the UNGA on Friday.

“The lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism, dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the UN,” Modi said, addressing the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“We believe that this (terrorism) is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity,” he said.

India has given the world ‘Buddha’ and not “yudh” (war), and that is why when it raises its voice against terror, it not only has seriousness, but also anger, Modi noted.

“We belong to a country that has given the world, not war, but Buddha’s message of peace. And that is the reason why, our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and the outrage.”

Modi’s speech was focused on development and inspiring the world to take on the challenges of development.

In a brief segment on terrorism, he recalled India’s contribution to peacekeeping operations, which adds weight to India’s voice against terrorism.

“The largest number of supreme sacrifices made by soldiers of any country for UN Peacekeeping missions is from India,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi who addressed the session spoke on a range of issues including development, security, counter terrorism and climate change.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

n It is important for the entire world to stand united against terror.

n This year, the world will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. His message of truth and non-violence is relevant even today.

n Over 100 years ago, Swami Vivekananda gave the message of harmony and peace at the World’s Parliament of Religions. Even today, India reiterates the same message before the world, that of “harmony and peace”.

n World’s biggest election took place this year. People of India gave me and my government a stronger mandate than in 2014.

n When a developing nation runs the largest financial inclusion programme in the world (Jan Dhan Yojna), such efforts give hope to the poor around the globe.

n I am glad to announce before this session that a large-scale movement is under way in India to end single-use plastic.

n Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is not just restricted to India. Our efforts are not for show, they are people-centric. 130 crore people of India are at the centre of all our efforts, however, the positive outcome is meant to benefit the entire world.

n Working to make India free of Tuberculosis by 2025.

n India has minimal contribution towards global warming and is at the forefront of efforts to tackle climate change.

n India has the biggest contribution towards UN Peace Keeping missions. We are a country that gave the message of peace, not war, to the world.

Modi made India’s development story as the centrepiece of his General Assembly address, offering it as an inspiration to the world.

India’s development saga serves to “build confidence in the poor across the entire world” and “give the world a new hope”, Modi said.

Delivering a message of universalism, he said the development “efforts are ours, but their fruits are for all, for the entire world”.

“The very core of our approach is public welfare through public participation and this public welfare is not just for India but for the entire world,” he declared.

“All our endeavours, are centred on 1.3 billion Indians. But the dreams that these efforts are trying to fulfil, are the same dreams that the entire world has, that every country has, and that every society has,” he said.

“And this conviction of mine gets stronger every day, when I think of those countries, who, just like India, are striving for

development, each in their own way,” he said after listing India’s achievements ranging from building 100 million toilets and health insurance world’s biggest health to opening 370 million bank accounts for the poor and the world’s biggest digital identification programme.

— IANS

