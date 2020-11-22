CORONAVIRUS Main World 

Moderna to charge $25-$37 for vaccine: CEO

Muscat: Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

“Our vaccine, therefore, costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50,” he was quoted as saying.

On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

“Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks,” Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a “matter of days” until a contract would be ready.

Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and BioNtech. Reuters

 

 

