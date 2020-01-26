Main 

Moderate rains to continue today: Met

Muscat: Isolated and light to moderate rains will continue until Sunday evening and is likely to weaken in the subsequent hours, according to Oman Meteorology.

It added that the wind will be active in most parts of the northern governorates, especially on Sunday and Monday, which will result in a decrease in temperature and fog formation in the mountains.

The sea is expected to be medium to rough on the coastal areas of Musandam and the Sea of Oman with a maximum wave height of 3 m.

 

