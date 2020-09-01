Model villages to catalyse fisheries activities on Oman’s east coast

MUSCAT, SEPT 1 – Two model Fishermen’s Villages being developed with the support of the Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources promise to catalyse fisheries activities at promising locations along Oman’s South Al Sharqiyah and Duqm coasts. The first such project is under construction at Al Sayadin in the Wilayat of Duqm in Wusta Governorate. Covering an area of 4,573 sq metres, the village will provide a base for about 500 fishermen from the governorate operating full-time.

According to the Ministry, the decision to locate the model village at Al Sayadin stems from the abundance of fisheries in the coastal waters off Duqm Wilayat, as well as the importance of fishing as a year-round activity not limited to a particular season. Besides shrimp, the coastal waters are also rich in kingfish and sardine, among other species. Fish production from Al Wusta totalled RO 74.961 million in value last year.

A second village is under construction on Masirah Island in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. Set on an area of 4,537 square metres, the model village will capitalise on the area’s rich fisheries resources.

Both villages will be equipped with all of the requisite essential infrastructure and amenities, including fully serviced residential buildings and mosque. A third site is being assessed for the establishment of another Fishermen’s Village in the Wilayat of Mahout, also in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The model villagers are designed not only to provide a safe working haven for Omani fishermen from the east coast, but also exploit the rich fisheries potential of these coastal waters. The initiative also seeks to deter unlicensed expatriate workers from working in the fisheries sector in these areas. — ONA

