MoCIIP reduces patent registration fee to RO 200

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, OCT 31

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has stressed that those who want to register their patents with the Intellectual Property Department must follow the prescribed procedures.

This includes, filling application forms whether in Arabic and English providing a full description and a brief description of the invention in both languages, mentioning the elements of protection, providing drawings if any, and paying application fees RO 200 for individuals or companies. After that, they will get a receipt which will have application number and date.

This is be followed by a formal test and then the form will be accepted, and the decision will be issued.

The substantive examination of the application will be conducted 18 months after the application is filed, for which fees will be paid within 26 days of filing the application.

The technical acceptance will be published after payment of fees and waiting for 120 days for any opposition or objection. The acceptance will be published, and certificate will be issued, if there is no objection, after 120 days of the publishing of the acceptance.

The ministry urges innovators and small and medium enterprises to benefit from the reduction in patent fees.

The decision to reduce the fees was taken by the ministry to motivate and encourage this category of inventors and entrepreneurial business projects are in the products and services in the market.

They should also focus on the protection of these innovations to ensure that they get financial returns for these innovations. They should come out with innovations which meet the requirements of the market or technical trade.

Ministerial Decision 206/2018 cuts patent service fees for industrial property rights for students of schools, colleges and universities and researchers in research centres by 90 per cent and small enterprises by 50 per cent.

This reflected positively and stimulated the targeted segments leading to an increase in the number of applications submitted by this segment.