MoCIIP adds new e-services to ‘Invest Easy’ portal

Muscat: Based on the Ministerial Decision No (37/2021) recently issued by Qais bin Mohammad bin Musa al-Youssef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), on amending some provisions of regulation for organizing the registration of trade names, a number of improvements and new e-services have been added to “Invest Easy” portal, according to MoCIIP.

The new services aim to facilitate the process of amending trade names by the investor himself without a visit to the premises of MoCIIP, and any suspension on the commercial registry could be lifted in order to amend the concerned trade name.

The first article of the Ministerial Decision No (37/2021) stipulates the cancellation of Clause No. (8) of Article (10) in the regulation for organizing the registration of trade names “if it carries a meaning synonymous with the business name of the establishment or combines or singles out the name of the registered establishment.” The third article of the decision stipulates that the decision shall be enforced from the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Commenting on these improvements, Mubarak bin Mohammad Al-Dohani, Director General of Commerce and Head of the Digital Transformation Team at MoCIIP, said that the ministry continues to facilitate the process of starting new businesses by reducing procedures in all transactions and cutting down the time to complete investor transactions to commence their projects, as well as finding solutions to tackle the difficulties of investors.

Accordingly, Since Thursday, March 4, 2021, MoCIIP has started adding new amendments to a number of services provided by the portal of “Invest Easy”, Al-Dohani added.

The trademarks:

He pointed out that MoCIIP has launched a service for registering trademarks electronically through self-service or via Sanad offices. The registration of this service is also being provided through “approved legal offices” via “Invest Easy” portal. These offices will be able to register trademarks through the Invest Easy portal not requiring the attendance of the investor to the ministry’s premises or its affiliated directorates and departments across the Sultanate.

Mubarak Al-Dohani emphasized that among the facilities provided by MoCIIP, which aims at the continuation of work at all times in order to complete the investor transactions electronically, quickly, easily and conveniently, the ministry has activated the electronic authentication feature via the phone chip for its employees associated with the Invest Easy portal. This accelerates the pace of completion of investor transactions electronically through the online portal, where the concerned employee can enter the portal through the phone or smart tablets and complete a number of transactions after official working hours or during holidays from anywhere efficiently and effectively.