MOCI suspends transactions with several business establishments

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said that it has stopped dealing with industrial establishments that have a license but did not submit their industrial data during the industrial survey.

The survey was carried out between September 30 and November 7. It required submitting of data electronically through the ministry’s website or the ‘Invest Easy’ portal.

The Directorate General of Industry said that the number of industrial establishments which submitted data for their industrial surveys as of December 19 was about 715.

The total number of industrial establishments targeted during the year 2018 survey 1,080. It said that it has stopped dealing with the industrial establishments which did not provide their data for the survey in the above mentioned period.

The Industrial Information Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the suspension of transactions of industrial establishments was due to violation of the unified industrial law of the Gulf Cooperation Council as issued by Royal Decree No. 61/2008 and the Statistics and Information Law issued by Royal Decree No. 55/2019. The Ministry had earlier published an advertisement in this regards and has also contacted the industrial establishments to submit their data before the end of the specified period.

The survey included industrial establishments operating in the Duqm industrial and free zones which were operating since last year and have an industrial license and the number of their workers is more than nine.

The ministry said that the work in the digital system for industrial statistics was aimed at making all stages of the industrial survey in the ministry fully digital. This could make the process speedy and accurate. This information would help in the development of the industrial sector of the Sultanate and monitor and evaluate the industrial strategy 2040.

The ministry is currently conducting a study which includes the survey of data of the year 2019 of all industrial establishments without specifying the number of employees. It said that the next industrial survey operations would begin in March 2020. The information for the survey would be submitted electronically. Many industrial establishments are willing to submit their industrial data on the specified dates.

These data would help in making strategies and preparing studies, general reports and performance reports and will be provided to each industrial establishments. This information will help in doing following up of the implementation of plans and strategies.