MoCI provides online commercial register information

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a service for online provision of commercial register information of private sector institutions via the Invest Easy System.

The move is aimed to underscore the significance of the public-private partnership as part and parcel of business and economic activities in the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry currently provides commercial register information for over 40 government agencies linked to the system with more than 1 million information exchange deals accomplished per month.

The commercial register information service is among the most important services linked to economic activities and allows for full or partial exchange of commercial register information depending on the type of the company or institution and the type of the commercial activity targeted by the Invest Easy System.

The ministry will allow the electronic systems of the stakeholders to obtain the information exchange service through electronic connection to the Invest Easy System thereby facilitating the procedures required for accomplishing transactions while cutting time, effort and money and enabling the beneficiaries to finalize the procedures automatically and in a fast manner without the need for employees interference.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a decision specifying the fees for obtaining commercial register information through the Invest Easy System based on five categories.

The first of these is the gold package which provides 60,000 applications for commercial register information valid for two years against payment of RO 120,000.

The silver package provides 40,000 applications valid for two years against payment of RO 80,000.

The bronze package provides 25,000 applications valid for two years against payment of RO 50,000 while the regular package provides 10,000 applications valid for two years against payment of RO 20,000.

As for the individual applications, the applicant is required to pay RO 5 for a single service. — ONA

