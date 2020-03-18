Main 

MoCI launches Shop from Home initiative

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Rafd Fund and the Public Authority for SME development launched Shop from Home initiative on Twitter. The initiative comes on the wake of a set of decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The initiative aims to prevent the spread of the contagion in line with ongoing measures to curb the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by utilizing electronic applications for shopping from restaurants, stores and coffee shops.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has called upon the companies and institutions specializing in house delivery to interact with the initiative and share their services through the hashtag shop-from-home. The ministry requested delivery companies to abide by the health safety measures to ensure the safety of deliverers and receivers.

The ministry has recently introduced an e-commerce department in order to keep pace with the latest developments in online shopping and e-commerce platforms.

The move also comes within the context of the ministry’s efforts to encourage family entrepreneurship and small and mid-sized enterprises and promote their activities inside and outside the Sultanate.

