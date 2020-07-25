MOCI denies reports that truck permit costs RO50

Muscat: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOCI) has denied social media reports that the cost of obtaining a permit card for trucks is only RO50.

MOCI said the card costs only RO1.

It stated that the transit card can be used to move between governorates and during the day set by the Supreme Committee, which is between 6 am and 7 pm.

MOCI earlier said that companies and factories located outside the governorate of Muscat can seek a permit for the transportation of foodstuffs, cooking gas, and fuel tanks during the lockdown.

It confirmed that using the permit to transfer other materials not included in the list will be a violation of the decision of the Supreme Committee.

These companies can contact the following numbers at the Directorate General of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) to obtain transportation permits for trucks weighing three tonnes and above.

Dhofar – 94093333

North Batinah – 94005541

Buraimi – 96003360

Ibra – 99357070

Mazyona – 98888772

South Sharqiyah (Sur) – 99389094

Al Dhahirah (Ibri) – 99880214

Musandam – 99421276

Al-Dakhiliya (Nizwa) – 95677177

Al Wusta Governorate (Haima) – 99819197

Thumrait – 99668853

South al Batinah (Rustaq) – 92398620