MOCI calls for innovations on Covid-19 treatment, detection

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) on Sunday has encouraged all innovators and researchers to present their innovations related to Covid-19.

MOCI said that innovations can include a treatment method or an early detection method for disease, by creating a device or product related to this matter.

The ministry also welcomed all initiatives that serve the health sector or any other sector under the current circumstances, and companies, institutions, and individuals can communicate with the Intellectual Property Department to obtain the necessary documents to register innovations.

