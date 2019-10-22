Mobile app for services payments from Nov 18

A mobile application enabling payments for government services electronically will be launched on November 18.

Although the new service will be rolled out partially in the beginning, it will be fully implemented by all government agencies early next year, said a high-ranking official at the Ministry of Finance.

“Collection of government payment through mobile phone is an additional service that will make it easier for citizens and residents to obtain public services,” said Musallam bin Mohad bin Ali Qattan, Director-General of Income at the ministry.

He said that payments can be done through the electronic information network using bank cards.

The e-payment system is increasingly becoming the usual way to collect bills or fees on behalf of any organisation.

Ali Qattan was speaking during a workshop on collection of government payment organised by the Ministry of Finance in association with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

The ministry, through circular No 2019/7, had earlier directed all the government agencies to completely stop collecting cash payments with effect from early 2020 and accept them only electronically.

“The new service will facilitate and simplify the procedures of obtaining the required service while ensuring the confidentiality of information,” Ali Qattan said.

He also revealed that users of electronic payment methods will not be charged any additional fee due to the use of those means.

NATIONAL PLATFORM

Ali al Jabri, Head of the Payment Systems Department at the CBO, said that the apex bank is currently working on the mobile payment clearing system to make it a national platform to provide additional and innovative services.

“This will be provided by the service providers to all parties involved in the mobile payment system in the Sultanate,” he said, while giving a presentation on mobile payment clearing system.