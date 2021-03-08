MoAFWR executes grape farming in six governorates

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) is currently executing a project for grape cultivation. The project is aimed at developing grape farms by expanding the acreage and applying modern irrigation systems and grape farming and marketing methods. The project comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to boost the agricultural sector’s contribution to the GDP. This includes cultivation fruit varieties that suit the characteristics of each governorate in terms of soil quality, water and climate. Grape is among the fruit varieties that have high demand due to its taste and health benefits. It is cultivated in many governorates of the Sultanate, particularly the mountainous areas that are distinguished by moderate temperatures in summer.

The project is aimed at developing grape farming and boosting production in different governorates as well as training select farmers and ministry’s technicians on the modern methods of farming, harvesting and marketing of grapes. It targets to set up specialised grape farms for cultivating economic grape varieties on areas ranging between 1 and 5 acres as well as spreading the modern irrigation systems and grape farming techniques and establishing and developing genetic banks for grape varieties for the purpose of future propagation and research. A number of locations have been selected in the governorates for establishing the project with 7 acres allocated for the project in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, 5 acres in Al Dhahirah Governorate, 5 acres in North and South Al Batinah Governorates, 5 acres in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate and 3 acres in Dhofar. — ONA