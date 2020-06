The team overseeing a project for the improvement and plantation of grape at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries inspected grape farms in the wilayats of Al Mudhaibi, Ibra and Dima Wal Tayeen in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate to identify the grape varieties that can acclimatize to the environmental conditions of the governorate.

The project seeks to improve grape fields in terms expanding its cultivation using modern irrigational systems and plantation methods.