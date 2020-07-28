MoAF awards tenders for 3 new fish markets

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries awarded tenders for provision of consultancy services for the design of fish markets in Yanqul, Bahla and Al Shuwaymiyah with 1,000 sq metre area each. The projects are financed by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

The Yanqul and Bahla fish markets comprise fish auction hall, commercial shops, refrigerated warehouses, ice factory and service facilities. Al Shuwaymiyah fish market comprises a wholesale market with facilities and a retail market.

The construction of these projects is in line with the ministry’s plans to develop the fish marketing system which anticipated to open new commercial horizons as well as create job opportunities.

As part of its permanent partnership and social investment initiatives, PDF previously funded the establishment of fish markets in the Wilayat of Ibri which was opened in 2019. — ONA