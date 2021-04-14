Mixed response over Indian CBSE exams deferment

Expatriate parents and students came out with mixed reaction over the cancellation and postponement of Indian (CBSE) board exams for classes 10 and 12 respectively. These exams were scheduled for May and June 2021.

Officials from the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) said the decision was taken in the wake of the exponential surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India. The revised dates will be announced after June 1.

Expatriate children, who have registered for the exams, expressed mixed responses over the decision.

“The news of board exams getting cancelled has indeed bought a relief from a stress that had been building up for more than a year’’, said Sana Sharafdeen Yoosaf, a class 10 student.

Teachers said several students had planned to pursue their higher studies in India after the exams and they would find it difficult to do so at least for some time.

“This decision can have adverse effects on different children. Many children were planning to continue their studies in India after getting their board results. So those students will face difficulties’’, the principal of an Indian school said.

For Class 10 board exams, the meeting has decided to promote all the students based on an internal assessment of the past year’s performance.

“The Class X board results will be prepared based on an objective criterion to be developed by the board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams’’, the statement added.

“I hope while considering our aggregate, it will be better if the schools consider the marks of the physically conducted examinations’’, adds Sana.

Parents said children should be given an opportunity to take the exams and experience one of the tests that measure their aptitude and learning skills.

“All students should get a chance to write and experience board exams so that they are given through one of the many tests they are going to face in life’’, Abdul Basheer, a parent, said.