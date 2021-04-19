Spotlight: Missing Ramadhan Nights

@vinot_nair

At the onset of summer, the holy month of Ramadhan had all the ingredients this year for long nights of social gatherings, especially outdoors.

But worldwide, especially in countries known for vibrant celebrations, the pandemic has changed the way people observe the holy month as many are forced to stay home due to restrictions.

In the Sultanate, the government has reportedly indicated a complete lockdown if the third wave of the pandemic must be brought under control and lives are saved.

Some of the restaurants that survived the prolonged lockdown last year were hoping to make up for the lost business, but that hope has faded away much before the start of the holy month.

Generally, Muslims fast from dusk until dawn and focus on pure religious activities, reading the Quran, and charity. “While growing up, Ramadhan has always been about the night, Quran and poetry recitals, charity, social gatherings, not just about food. Preparing food at home or restaurants continue even now. Still, there is no just religious and social fervor,” said Saleh, a 25-year-old electrical engineer.

He added, “Last year, we even avoid spending time with my grandparents as they are old. Ramadhan nights have always been about getting to know about stories and the past lifestyle from her. As she got vaccinated recently, we made a point to spend the full holy month of fasting together.”

“It is the period we get to know the good side of all friends and relatives. Gatherings are always about religion and concern for those less privileged. Gossips are limited, and children and women at home also exhibit creative sides via cooking, painting, singing, and handmade works,” said Maryam, a mother of three. She just misses those busy and long Ramadhan nights.

With outdoor shopping and dining facing restrictions in the Sultanate, the past year saw the emergence of several home-based businesses, that hope to make a mark this year as people are trying to minimise contact with the outside world.

While some basic Ramadhan routines, sharing food and gifts cannot be stopped, many localised businesses have taken shape to take orders on the phone and deliver home.

Several restaurant owners told the Observer while it is online deliveries that keep them going. Still, it is never the same as Ramadhan buffets and Iftar gatherings at restaurants.

With Ramadhan expected to be in early April next year amidst a milder climate, the prayers are just for that it is not engulfed by the virus again.