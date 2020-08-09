Local 

Missing person found in Liwa

Oman Observer ,

The marine rescue team of the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) in  North al Batinah Governorate, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police, has found the body of a drowned man in Liwa.

