Aisha, missing Omani student, found safe in Australia

The missing Omani student, Aisha al Ghaithiya, was located safe and well, Australian Police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Queensland Police said “Police have located safe and well the 28-year-old woman missing from St Lucia since June 26”.

Earlier, The Sultanate’s Consulate in Australia had urged the general public to directly communicate with it in case they come across any information about a 28-year-old Omani female student.

It may be noted that the girl studying at the University of Queensland had lost touch with her family, university and the consulate for more than a month.

According to the consulate,the student, Aisha was on leave between two semesters for one month and was supposed to start the study a week ago.

The students were contacted as they did not return to study in the second semester.

The Queensland Police earlier reported Aisha was last seen at the University of Queensland campus at St Lucia around 8am on June 26.

Aisha had previously been living in Brisbane CBD accommodation but left in February 2019, the police said.

She has not made any contact with family and police and her family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

“Any members of the public who have seen Aisha or know of her whereabouts are asked to contact police,” the police statement said.