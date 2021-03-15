Misfat attracts adventure and nature lovers

AL HAMRA: The village of Misfat Al Abriyeen in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah receives thousands of tourists every year. Nature lovers, people interested in heritage and cross-country adventure flock to the Misfat from within the Sultanate and abroad.

Over the past few years, inhabitants of Misfat Al Abriyeen engaged in restoration and maintenance of houses of the old town to serve as tourist destinations, which now stand at 6 hotels and heritage houses offering more than 70 rooms.

The abodes enshrine all that relates to the typical modes of life in Omani villages of yesteryears, as well as the habits, traditions and relics.

The number of heritage rooms is expected to reach 100 by the end of 2021. The hotels will have modern cafeterias, a shopping outlet whose exhibits include handicrafts and products of weaving, natural oils, pottery, straw items and a honey products roadshow.

Misfat Al Abriyeen village attracted many local and international media that produced footings serving the tourism sector, including Discovery channel of Britain.

The Wilayat of Al Hamra is expected to see rapid growth towards the end of 2021 upon the launch of sliding cable project at Misfat Al Abriyeen. — ONA