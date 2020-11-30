Misfat Al Abriyeen heritage tourism project completed

New landmark: Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Al Misfat Al Ahlia Co and Bank Muscat announce the completion of the Old Misfat Heritage Project

MUSCAT, NOV 30

As part of 50th National Day celebrations, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Bank Muscat announced the successful completion of the Misfat Al Abriyeen heritage tourism project. The landmark tourism development project in Misfat Al Abriyeen in the Wilayat of Al Hamra was initiated in 2019 by the Bank in line with its commitment to partnership in sustainable development and promotion of national goals.

The virtual opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Eng Ibrahim Said al Kharousi, Under-Secretary of Heritage Affairs at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and attended by Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat and a number of senior officials.

The Misfat heritage tourism project was completed on the basis of a study originally commissioned by the bank, following a detailed study by ArChiam, the interdisciplinary architecture forum at the University of Liverpool, UK.

This unique tourism project highlights a sustainable development model that benefits local communities and strengthens the country’s environment and cultural heritage.

Based on international specifications, it included the restoration of the main gate of Misfat Al Abriyeen by preserving its original features.

The restoration of a number of old mud houses was also done so as to set up a restaurant to serve authentic Omani cuisine to visitors. Vehicle parking facilities, a tourist information centre and office, a souvenir shop and signage leading to the tourist spots were also developed as part of the project.

The project will give a significant boost to heritage tourism and help in the sustainable development of Al Hamra and the surrounding areas. It will be operated by the Al Misfat Al Ahlia Company, a local SME set up by young Omani entrepreneurs, in line with the government’s vision to develop SMEs.

Ibrahim al Kharousi, Under-Secretary of Heritage Affairs, said: “The project of developing the old Misfat village was successfully completed with great cooperation and partnership between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Bank Muscat. It is a wonderful boost to heritage tourism in the country and will preserve the architectural and cultural heritage of Oman. The old Misfat village, which is noted for its location and pristine views, was restored meticulously and with great effort by preserving its original features and architecture.”

Shaikh Waleed al Hashar, CEO, Bank Muscat, said: “We are very pleased to inaugurate the landmark Misfat Al Abriyeen project, which has greatly contributed to the further development of Public-Private partnership. The bank has been keenly implementing many sustainable programmes and activities in line with its social responsibility. We would particularly like to thank the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the implementation team for their support.”