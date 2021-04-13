Minneapolis under curfew after officer shoots Black motorist dead

MINNEAPOLIS: Fresh protests broke out on Monday in Minneapolis despite a curfew implemented after a police officer fatally shot a young Black man, fuelling tensions in a US city already on edge because of the George Floyd murder trial.

Dozens of protesters waved signs and chanted slogans in front of the police station in Brooklyn Center, the suburb where Sunday’s killing occurred.

Demonstrators taunted police through newly erected wire fencing around the station, and carried signs saying “Jail all racist killer cops,” “Am I next?” and “No justice, no peace.”

Police fired tear gas at the protesters several times and ordered them to disperse. About 40 people were arrested, several officers suffered minor injuries and there was sporadic looting elsewhere in the area, law enforcement officials said.

This was the second consecutive night of protests after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead by a policewoman who appeared to confuse her handgun with her taser.

In police body camera video released earlier Monday, an officer shouts “Taser! Taser! Taser!” but then instead fires a gun at the victim.

“The officer drew their handgun instead of their taser,” said Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon.

Gannon said it he believed that the officer, now on leave pending an investigation, “had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet.”

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr Wright,” Gannon said. “There is nothing I can say to lessen the pain of Mr Wright’s family.” — AFP