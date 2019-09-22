Ministry warns against online herbal products

MUSCAT, SEPT 22 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged all citizens and residents not to buy herbal medicines sold online. In a statement, the ministry warned that most of these products are harmful to health and contain chemicals and do not meet the necessary requirements of the MoH standards. “These herbal medicines were analysed and assessed to verify the contents and we found that most of the results show that they are produced making no reference or mention as to the formulation components. This is considered as commercial fraud and exposes the promoter of these products to legal liability,” a statement from the ministry said. There has been an increase in online herbal medicine vendors trying to woo potential customers with flashy advertisements and attractive promotions.

